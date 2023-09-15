Wayne Goshkarian, Founder & President Of Dylan Consulting, Llc, A Dotcom Magazine Exclusive Interview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Wayne Goshkarian, Founder & President of Dylan Consulting, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DoMagazine Wayne Goshkarian of Dylan Consulting, LLC is a "go-to" expert in the insurance space. A great interview with a real leader in the industry!” - Andy JacobSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Andy“Jake” Jacob, CEO of DoMagazine interviews Wayne Goshkarian , Founder & President of Dylan Consulting, LLC for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Wayne Goshkarian joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DoMagazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Dylan Consulting, LLC
Since the 1980s, Wayne has developed his extensive experience in financial and estate planning for groups large and small, both fully insured and self-funded, in addition to owning a worksite marketing enrollment company to serve groups as large as 60,000 employees. This has given him firsthand expertise within the individual and group space.
It's important to note that the industry commission system hasn't changed in at least 50 years while business costs continue to climb. Wayne's visionary goal is to create solutions that support reliable and credible distribution long-term - years ahead of what the insurance industry is thinking.
Dylan Consulting is focused on advanced solutions for the marketplace and you as the broker/consulting. Our industry has not changed much, but the world has changed a lot. We provide group filed products, modern Amazon like technology and a modern-day commissions system to help grow and retain your business long term.
Our specialty is not the industry standard of progress but advance well beyond that to give you tools that advance your client, the insured and your agency in an ever changing world.
The insurance industry only changes when there is government regulation or when another carrier has something they want the same. We have seen this for 47 years
Dylan Consulting has developed the name brand carrier partners, guaranteed issue products down to 1 person, technology that is Amazon like enrollment experience, and commissions system to build your company without pouring more money into it.
Wayne Goshkarian joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Wayne Goshkarian discusses the newest offerings of Dylan Consulting, LLC, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Wayne Goshkarian joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DoMagazine says,“The interview with Wayne Goshkarian was amazing. The success of Dylan Consulting, LLC is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Wayne Goshkarian on the video series.
Andy Jacob says,“It's the goal of DoMagazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Dylan Consulting, LLC. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Wayne Goshkarian who are forging an incredible path for others. At DoMagazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Wayne Goshkarian”.
ABOUT DOMAGAZINE
DoMagazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DoMagazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO's and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DoMagazine covers Founders and CEO's making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DoMagazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DoMagazine. The people at DoMagazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Wayne Goshkarian, Founder & President, Dylan Consulting, LLC, A DoMagazine Interview
