Shareholder Investigation: Halper Sadeh Llc Investigates Amnb, Cpri, Reta

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB)'s sale to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation for 1.35 shares of Atlantic Union for each share of American National. If you are an American National shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI)'s sale to Tapestry, Inc. for $57.00 per share in cash. If you are a Capri shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA)'s sale to Biogen Inc. for $172.50 per share in cash. If you are a Reata shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email or .

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060





