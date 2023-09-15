Lion Announces Upcoming Participation At Investor Conferences

Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference 2023

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Location: Virtual

22nd Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Location: Montreal

ABOUT LION ELECTRIC

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of

zero-emission

vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8

commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American

leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bodies.



Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

