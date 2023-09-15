Srt Offers Free Trials Of Their Secure Solutions In Cloud Marketplaces

SRT has significant expertise in optimizing cloud solutions for their customers, reducing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for customers implementing Secure File Transfer solutions through the cloud marketplaces. at 3 years can be about 11% lower for cloud customers paying monthly veran on-premises implementation. Cloud customers using a Reserved Instance can reduce at 3 years by about 33%.

The free trial offer further supports SRT's commitment to lowering cloud costs for customers. It also creates a frictionless evaluation environment that enables customers to quickly determine how an SRT solution will meet their needs.

“Our target customer is tech-savvy and knows what they require in a solution,” says Michael Ryan, South River Technologies' CEO.“We enable a fully functional test environment at no cost, that can be started instantly at any time. This removes the barriers to software evaluation and reduces the time and cost commitments of the evaluation process.”

The free trials are available immediately in for Secure File Transfer on Azure , and MFT and SFT Server solutions in AWS .

