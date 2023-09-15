Eplus To Present At Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference September 20-21, 2023

The presentation will begin at 10:00 ET on September 20th, and

ePwill also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on September 20th. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit

. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About eP

inc.

ePhas an unwavering and relentless foon leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePhas proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePis a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,850

associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePis headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit , call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected].

SOURCE ePinc.