The Salvation Army Southern California To Host Annual Gala To Raise Funds To Combat Homelessness

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army Southern California is set to host its highly anticipated Finding A Way Home Gala at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Sept. 21. Sponsored by Payden & Rygel, the extraordinary event will honor Sarah Michelle Gellar with the Judge Harry Pregerson award while showcasing an ensemble of notable personalities, and guests. The evening is dedicated to raising awareness and much needed funds towards the critical issue of homelessness in Southern California.

As the city of Los Angeles continues to tackle the urgent challenge of homelessness, where more than 75,000 individuals wrestle daily to secure shelter and stability, The Salvation Army remains steadfast as a guiding light in this crisis. Offering a diverse range of programs tailored for adults, at-risk youth, veterans, and seniors, The Salvation Army plays a pivotal role in fostering transformative journeys. Each day, it witnesses the remarkable stories of hundreds who triumph over addiction, embark on paths to recovery, and embrace sustainable living.

The Gala, which will be hosted again this year by Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, features compelling videos and honored guests who will share personal stories of how The Salvation Army's life-altering impact has touched their lives. Renowned actress and dedicated philanthropist, Sarah Michelle Gellar, will also grace the stage to accept the Pregerson Award in recognition of her philanthropic work in the community, including her work with children and global hunger relief.

Lieutenant Colonel Mike Dickinson, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Southern California Division, expressed excitement: "Anticipation is high as we prepare to welcome some of Hollywood's brightest stars to our gala this year. The fight against homelessness requires collective effort, and by raising awareness and funds, we can unite to create a safe haven for the residents of LA County."

"I am excited to recognize my friend Sarah Michelle Geller for her incredible commitment to Doing the Most Good in our community and beyond," said Andrew Jameson,

The Salvation Army's Los Angeles Metro Advisory Board Chair. "I look forward to not only celebrating her tireless philanthropic efforts, but also shedding a light and supporting the Salvation Army's vital work in addressing homelessness."

Essential programs that address homelessness rely on the generosity of the public to operate effectively. To learn more about this noble mission and contribute to the cause of eradicating homelessness, please visit .

About The Salvation Army

