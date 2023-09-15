Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Cash Dividend On Its Series I Preferred Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN ) is a $189 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington for more information.

