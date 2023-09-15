Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend For Fourth Quarter Of 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMBRIDGE,
Mass., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc.
(NASDAQ: PEGA ),
the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today
announced a
quarterly
cash dividend of $0.03 per
share, maintaining
the company's
current
dividend program.
The Q4 2023
dividend
will be paid
on
October 16, 2023, to
shareholders
of record
as
of
October 2,
2023.
About Pega
Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprise to Build for Change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises
meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:
PEGA), visit .
Press Contact:
LPintchman
VP, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
(617) 866-6022
Twitter: @pega
Investor Contact:
Peter Welburn
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
[email protected]
(617) 498-8968
