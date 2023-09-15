Starwood Property Trust Announces $0.48 Per Share Dividend For Third Quarter 2023

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc .

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD ) is a leading diversified finance company with a core foon the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm, Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $95 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $28 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk-adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at .

Contact:

Zachary Tanenbaum

Starwood Property Trust

Phone: 203-422-7788

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.