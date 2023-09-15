T2 Biosystems Reports Granting Of Inducement Award

The awards were made on September 7, 2023, under the T2 Biosystems' Inducement Award Plan (the "Inducement Plan"), which was adopted on March 1, 2018 and amended and restated on February 16, 2023 and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of T2 Biosystems. The inducement awards consist of three option grant awards to purchase an aggregate of 1,200 shares of T2 Biosystems common stock and one grant of restricted stock units ("RSUs") covering 40,000 shares of the Company's common stock granted to the Company's Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Scott Blood. The exercise price of the options was $0.3430 which was the per-share closing price of T2 Biosystems common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 7, 2023. The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the employee's date of hire and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter. Subject to Mr. Blood's continued service to the Company, one third of the Rshall vest on each of the first two anniversaries of the grant date and the remainder shall vest on the third anniversary of the grant date. The stock options and the RSU's each have a ten-year term. The award was approved by the independent compensation committee of T2 Biosystems' board of directors and was granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with T2 Biosystems in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

About T2 Biosystems:

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems' products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2ResistanceTM Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2TM Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2CaurisTM Panel, and T2Lyme TM Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.

Investor Contact:

Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group



415-937-5406