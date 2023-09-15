This weekend's actions are endorsed by over 200anizations including major labour bodies like Unifor and Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE); environmental groups like Climate Actionwork, Greenpeace and David Suzuki Foundation; faith bodies like the United Church of Canada; healthanizations like Canadian Doctors for Medicare and Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions and human rights groups like Oxfam Canada and dozens of immigrant and refugee righnizations.

“We live in fear. We are hopeless sometimes. I have been spat at, hed,d and denied fairness at work but I can't leave bece I am undocumented and no one else will hire me. I am a personal support, I worked tove so many people inVID-19. My mother is sick, I haven't seen her in six years, and I think I may never see her again unless we get permanent resident sta for all like prime minister tin Trudeau promised twenty months ago. We want sta for all so we can all live aplete and equal life.”

Jane, undocumented, Migrant Rightswork

"The Canadian Labourngress (CLC) willntinue fighting for fairness and tice for migrants. These workers and their familiesntribute greatly to the nomy and society and deserve pathways to security and permanency. Many live and work in fear of detection, detainment and deportation. Their sta also makes them vulnerable to workplace exploitation and. Today, the CLC expresses itsntinued support for migrants in the fight for their rights and freedoms."

Siobhán Vipond, Executive Vice-President, Canadian Labourngress

"The people of The United Church of Canada hold the belief that we are called to love and show hospitality to everyone in our midst. We believe in the dignity of creation and of God's loving grace and its equitable expressions. We also believe that love for the wholemunity of creation is a univel value, shared by all peoples of the world. It is these beliefs that drive to call on Canada to ensure equal rights for all by extending permanent residence to 1.7 million migrants, including 500,000 undocumented migrants who bring their whole selves and skills to their new lives on this land. Sta for All will benefit Canada greatly, enhance the diversity of ouruntry and ensure that all people in ouruntry are able to live with dignity and access their inherent human rights."

Rev. Dr. Jennifer Henry, Executive Minister, The United Church of Canada

"The Canadian Healthalition supports regularizing the immigration sta of a half million people bece it would lift up Canada's public health care system in three important ways. First, so many temporary and undocumented residents are trained health care professionals who want to fill the staffing shortages from home care to hospital emergency rooms in ourmunities. Not having permanent residency sta restricts where people can work. Snd, not having permanent residency sta denies migrants the right to health care. Nell Tint, who lost her sta to stay in theuntry after experiencing employer, brought Canada tourt for denying her essential health care bece of her sta. She died far too young due to not having timely access to health care. Finally, by denying public health care to certain groups of people, we further kick open the door to privatization when we should be shutting it. Let's regularize the immigration sta of people to stop private interests from profiting from vulnerable populations. It supports Canada's dream of Medicare to give all of accessible andprehensive public health care."

Steve Staples, National Director, Canadian Healthalition

“As a grandson of immigrants, I know the sting of discrimination as my Canadian born parents and I were denied all rights of citizenship during World War II, incarcerated for three years then expelled from Britishlumbia at war's end. The exploitation of migrants today is simply ansequence of thentinuing racism on which this nation was founded. I am ashamed that theunty hasn't been able to transcend this legacy.”

David Suzuki

“The federal governmentmitted almost two years ago to regularize the sta of a range of vulnerable migrant populations who are living, working andntributing to Canadian society without access to permanent residence -from seasonal workers to caregivers to those fleeing persecution and exploitation. The silence on this file is now deafening. Our 200 members see how every day ofntinued precarity for these individuals perpetuates a two-tiered society and leaves many migrants -generally racialized and largely women- without access to their rights. It's past time for sta for all.”

Gauri Sreenivn,-Executive Director, Canadianuncil for Refugees (CCR)

"This summer's accelerating climate dsters have taken an especially heavy toll on migrants - who play an essential role to feed, take care of, and, most importantly, are valued members of ourmunities. As Canadantinues to pour fuel on the fire of the global climate crisis, which is displacing more and more people from their homes, Sta for All is a matter of climate tice. Politicians have waited long enough. The moment to act on a historic and pragmatic opportunity to better thands of lives is now."

Caroline Brouillette, Executive Director, Climate Actionwork Canada

Migrant Rights Network is Canada's largest coalition of migrant-led organizations, with nearly 40 members in 8 provinces and territories.

