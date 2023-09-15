BetterWorld Technology, recently named a top 250 Managed Service Provider in North America for 2023, announces its strategic expansion in the Chicagoland area.

BetterWorld Technology Expands Midwest Presence with State-of-the-Art Office in Naperville, IL

BetterWorld Technology, recently named a top 250 Managed Service Provider in North America for 2023, announces its strategic expansion in the Midwest by inaugurating a state-of-the-art office in Naperville, IL. The new location, at 1804 N Naper BLVD Suite 380, bolsters the company's position as a leading provider of Managed IT Services , Managed CyberSecurity , and Professional IT Services in the Chicagoland area.

Why Naperville, IL

Naperville provides an ideal environment for business growth, aligning with the high-demand, comprehensive services that BetterWorld Technology delivers. The city's flourishing tech landscape and qualified workforce make it the perfect locale for extending our unique service lines.

Unparalleled Service Offering

As your organization's trusted IT Partner, BetterWorld Technology specializes in three core business lines:

Managed IT Services

- Monitoring & Management

- Managed Servers & Admin

- 24/7 IT Help Desk Support T1 - T3

Managed Cybersecurity

- Cybersecurity Risk Assessment

- Managed Threat Detection

- Incident Response Network

Professional IT Services

- Government - Regulatory Compliance

- VCIO - VCISO

- Staff Augmentation

- Security Assessment

Whether there is a need to outsource a specific component or the entire IT stack, BetterWorld Technology manages and delivers modern IT solutions for a better world.

About BetterWorld Technology

BetterWorld Technology has been a frontrunner in providing unmatched Managed IT Services across the nation. Our foon cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach makesthe trusted partner your organization needs for a secure and efficient IT infrastructure.

For more information, please visit:

