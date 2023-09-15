Spandex Adapts To Changing Industry Trends With Best Practices

Spandex has consistently demonstrated its commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Spandex, a global leader in providing materials, sign systems, displays, and equipment to the visual communication industry, is steadfastly embracing best practices to meet the ever-evolving demands of the sector. With a history spanning over seven decades, Spandex has consistently demonstrated its commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends.

In a rapidly changing landscape where technology and market preferences shift swiftly, Spandex remains agile and proactive in adapting to emerging trends. Here's how the company continues to set the standard for best practices:

1. Investing in Cutting-Edge Technology:

Spandex recognizes that technological innovation is at the heart of the visual communication industry. To ensure it provides its customers with the latest and most efficient solutions, the company continuously invests in cutting-edge technology. As Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager of Spandex in the USA, notes, "Innovation is our compass. We invest in the latest technology to navigate the evolving landscape of visual communication."

2. Sustainable Practices:

As sustainability becomes an integral aspect of the industry, Spandex places a strong emphasis on eco-friendly practices. The company actively sources materials from sustainable suppliers, offers environmentally consciproducts, and implements efficient recycling programs, aligning with best practices for a greener future. Wiscombe adds, "Sustainability is not just a trend; it's a responsibility. We're committed to sustainable practices that benefit both our industry and our planet."

3. Customer-Centric Approach:

One of the cornerstones of Spandex's success is its unwavering commitment to its customers. The company employs a customer-centric approach that involves actively listening to clients' needs, providing personalized solutions, and offering extensive training and support. According to Lawrence Wiscombe, "Our customers' success is our success. We tailor our services to address their unique challenges and empower them to thrive in this dynamic industry."

4. Industry Partnerships:

Spandex recognizes the importance of collaboration in the industry. By forming strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers and suppliers, the company gains access to the latest products and trends, allowing it to offer a comprehensive portfolio to its customers. Lawrence Wiscombe emphasizes, "Partnerships drive progress. We work closely with industry leaders to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers."

5. Employee Expertise:

Best practices are not limited to products and services but also extend to the expertise of a company's employees. Spandex places a strong emphasis on continutraining and professional development for its team members. This ensures that customers receive guidance and advice from experts who are well-versed in the latest industry trends and technologies.

Spandex's dedication to following these best practices underscores its commitment to excellence and its readiness to meet the dynamic demands of the visual communication industry. As the industry continues to evolve, Spandex remains poised to lead the way, guided by its rich history and a proactive approach to innovation.

About Spandex (formerly Regional Supply)

--------------------

Spandex is a leadingsupplier specializing in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, as well as a wide variety of plastics users. With an extensive inventory of over 10,000 items, our range includes vinyl, inks, neon, plastic sheets, transformers, screens, and lamps. We are dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction and strive to keep our clients informed about the latest industry technology and knowledge through hands-on educational classes covering varisubjects and products.

As part of the Spandex family, we have established enduring relationships with our customers by providing exceptional technical support, daily delivery services, and the dedicated assistance of a knowledgeable sales staff. Our guiding principle, as articulated by founder Art Mendenhall, is to be "in business to solve people's problems." With a commitment to excellence and reliability, Spandex is proud to be the trusted partner for professionals in the sign and graphics, wrapping, and architectural markets.

To learn more about our comprehensive range of products and services, please visit , email , or call (800) 365-8920.

###

