New Mini Golf Course At Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa

Unique golf experience amidst lush gardens, white sand beaches,and cascading waterfalls.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates– Play well and enjoy your round at Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa, the luxury five-star hotel in Fujairah, with the newly opened mini golf course amidst the magnificent Hajar mountains and the beautiful beaches of the Indian Ocean.

Located near the kids' club, kids and parents can play at the 300 sqm course every day from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm. The child can learn self-control and perseverance to achieve great results and can burn around 300 calories per hour at the 6-hole course in a fun environment and friendly atmosphere.

All ages are welcome to the new mini golf course where the cost of one hour is AED 50 including two putters and two balls, the cost of 30 minutes is AED 35 including two putters and two balls, and the cost of any additional hour is AED 15 including one putter and one ball.

Guests can also enjoy their time at the large swimming pool that is now open until midnight till the end of September 2023 along with Sharkeys and pool bars serving tropical cocktails and fresh juices to the guests. The 1073 m2 swimming pool is 1.3m deep and features kids, babies, and adults parts with a slider for kids for a day full of fun and excitement.

Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa includes impressive collection of diverse dining options comprising Waves Beach Restaurant, a trendy venue offering a dining experience to suit every occasion with a delicià la carte dinner menu, and Mozaique which offers an expansive buffet with a vast range of international dishes.

Bar Muda lounge bar and terrace is one of Fujairah's most popular lounge bars where guests can have a good time with friends or colleagues or dine al fresco, and Tropicana pool bar offers guests refreshing cocktails and quick bites where they can enjoy the beauty and serenity of the surrounding gardens at the resort.

Sharkeys bar is the perfect place for families and groups pursuing beachside solace after a busy day with a menu of extensive mocktails and cocktails and a range of tasty snacks and light meals.

The resort also includes Al Falaj Lobby Café, a preferred option to meet friends, colleagues or business partners for coffee or tea in a contemporary setting next to the fountain and enjoy healthy snacks or sandwiches or delicidesserts.

Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa features 250 rooms and suites designed with comfort and relaxation in mind and reflect the casual atmosphere of the resort with its sun-washed terraces, balconies and gardens.

The resort facilities include Flipper's Kid's Club, Zen the spa at Rotana, Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club, and a private beach which is home to an exciting range of activities from beach volleyball to PADI-certified diving and water sports. Its stunning beach and garden spaces are ideal for hosting a range of events from weddings and private parties to team-building and al fremeetings.

Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa also includes three flexible indoor meeting rooms that can be customized to suit different occasions and a spaciballroom for weddings and banquets. The resort is ideally located on the East Coast of the featuring lush gardens, white sand beaches, swimming pools that are cold in summer and warm in winter and cascading waterfalls, creating an unrivalled milieu for a truly unforgettable experience.