Why Biden's Anti-China Coalition Is Floundering

David P. Goldman writes that the gap between the VIX and implied volatility of Chinese equity options (FXI) has reached an all-time high, indicating potential opportunities for exploitation. China's country risk is priced into FXI options, while systemic risk in theremains low.

