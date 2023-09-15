Skyborn Receives Environmental Permit To Build 1 Gw-Storgrundet Offshore Wind Farm In Sweden



Environmental permit for Storgrundet Offshore wind farm

Generation of 33.5 TWh annually Contribution to clean energy transition in Sweden



Number of WTG: Maximum 51 units

Capacity: Approx. 1 GW (1,020 MW)

Production Approx. 33.5 TWh

Location: Approx. 15 km from the mainland in Gvle and Sderhamn municipalities, GvleCounty, Sweden Status: In development



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Skyborn Renewables

Skyborn Renewables is driving global decarbonization by accelerating offshore wind energy across the world. We believe offshore wind is a cornerstone of the clean energy transition and an enabler for achieving net-zero targets, ensuring energy security and developing a sustainable energy supply for future generations. Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years' experience. Our capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, engineering and design, procurement, financing, corporate power purchase agreements, construction management and asset management.

For more information, visit







Skyborn Renewables