China Logistics Leasing Demand Remained Stable In H1 2023

Source: Cushman & Wakefield Research





The total stock of premium logistics warehouse space in mainland China reached 114 million sq m in H1 2023.



Approximately 5.02 million sq m of new supply entered the mainland China logistics market in H1.



The overall vacancy rate increased 1.4 percentage points from Q4 2022 to 16.5%.



Overall average rents rose 0.8% from Q4 2022 to RMB33.8 per sq m per month.

Ahead, an additional 37.98 million sq m of new supply is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.



About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2022, the firm reported global revenue of US$10.1 billion across its core services of valuation, consulting, project & development services, capital markets, project & occupier services, industrial & logistics, retail and others. It also receives numerindustry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and more. For additional information, visit



.

Cushman & Wakefield