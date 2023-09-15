M&L Healthcare's First Medtech Investment Receives Fda Approval Following Successful Us Trials

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About M&L Healthcare

M&L Healthcare Investments is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Singapore-based Kum family, one of the pioneers in the Singapore shipping sector and a global investor in hospitality. Leveraging off over 40 years of business experience and entrepreneurial spirit spanning across several different sectors, M&L Healthcare aspires to be a leading life sciences company of the future.

Led by Executive Director, Ms Jocelyn Kum, and Chief Medical officer, Dr Steven Kum, M&L Healthcare made its first investment in LimFlow Medical Technology in 2014. M&L Healthcare Investments has since participated in varifinancing rounds with investments in Europe, United States and Asia Pacific valued in excess of US$150 million.

M&L Healthcare Investments is a subsidiary of the diversified M&L Group, which is valued at approximately US$2.5 billion. The group includes M&L Hospitality, M&L Shipping, and M&L Healthcare and Alternatives. With growing investments across varisectors, M&L Healthcare is poised to benefit from the group's extensive international network and strong investment acumen. This positions M&L Healthcare for significant growth.



