Powered Now Breaks New Ground With Version 9.0.3 With Green Energy Certificates

Powered Now breaks new ground with the latest version of their award-winning app for plumbers, gas engineers, builders, electricians and other trade businesses, with comprehensive support for green energy certificates. This version cements the objective of helping trade business owners be more profitable with less effort by going digital, adding:



Comprehensive support for green energy initiatives – a UK first! Included are Heat Pump Commissioning Certificates, Vented Cylinder Commissioning Certificates, Air Source Heat Pump Servicing Records and a Solar Thermal Commissioning Checklist. Engineers no longer need to worry that their software will be obsolete as the green revolution takes hold!

Help with all aspects of quotes and jobs from significant improvements in image and photo handling. This means more secure business by making it easier to show the customer just what will be done, easier to show the engineer what's needed by the job and easier to show post-job images in case of disputes. It comes from better quality images, multiple image handling, pinch and zoom and resizing of images to fit documents sent to customers. All are under easy user control.

Special“engineer mode” making it super-easy for engineers to see their next appointment without being confused by all of the other benefits of Powered Now. Over 300 other small improvements to the way the app supports trade businesses.

Powered Now has many features for running a multi-person heating, plumbing, building, electrical and other trade business including capturing full customer details, recording images, notes and signatures. A powerful shared diary comes with staff tracking maintaining complete control. In addition, there are numerspecific electrical, gas, pest control and many other specific trade-related features.

Paperwork is always fully up to date to UK standards. And the team is already working on more enhancements.

Chirag Panchal, a Powered Now customer, said“I welcome these further improvements to Powered Now, especially the clean energy certificates. It's exciting the speed that new developments are now arriving from Powered Now, I strongly recommend them to any gas, heating engineer or plumber.”

Benjamin Dyer, CEO of Powered Now stated“It's tremendthat version 9.0.3 is coming so hot on the heels of the massive upgrade that was version nine. This has demonstrated our ongoing commitment to meet the best and greatest needs of the UK trade market. With Powered Now, you can be sure that UK needs come first which is why, for instance, we were the first to support the latest British Standards for electrical certificates. Unlike some competitors, we don't operate in theand are completely focused on UK needs. Also, all of our support staff are based right here in the UK. It's all about enabling our customers to increase their profit and save effort by going digital.”

With this UK foand continuing fast development, smaller gas and oil engineers and plumbers can fully gain the benefits of the digital revolution with Powered Now.

Powered Now is running a limited-time offer of a one-year Powered Now free subscription (worth £180).

Since 2013, Powered Now has been supplying the UK trade with powerful apps to run their businesses. Powered Now's mission is to help the UK trade win more profit for less effort and help them every step of the way. Powered Now runs on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad and Android. It includes quoting, invoicing, project management, forms and certificates, staff tracking, comprehensive diary and scheduling and much more.





Angie Ave

07931 746039