Stocks In Play

9/15/2023 - 10:14 AM EST - SNDL Inc : Launched a new e-commerce platform for its destination liquor retail banner, Wine and Beyond. The platform aims to enhance accessibility and reach for the banner's expansive product selection, featuring rare spirits, local and international beers, and distinctive wines. SNDL Inc shares N.SNDL are trading up $0.10 at $2.27.

