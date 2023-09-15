(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our goal is to highlight a great American spirit.” - David Uy, Executive DirectorWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Contact:
David Uy
(202) 423-7512
Gold Lantern Awards Celebrate Chinese Americans at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
Third Anniversary Event Hosted by Chinese American Museum DC
October 13, 2023
The Chinese American Museum DC (CAMDC) announced that it will hold its third Gold Lantern Awards“An Evening to Inspire” at The Kennedy Center Terrace Theater on October 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. A part of the museum's third anniversary, the event celebrates diverse Chinese Americans for their outstanding accomplishments, leadership, service, and indelible American spirit.
The variety program is an evening for all audiences, regardless of heritage, with inspirational stories, lively cultural and modern entertainment, and a shared purpose.“Our goal is to highlight a great American spirit,” Executive Director David Uy explained.
Gold Lantern Award recipients are recognized for their excellence, leadership, and service to the Chinese American community and beyond. 2023 awardees include poet, author, and activist Maxine Hong Kingston; television host, entrepreneur, author, fashion icon, and humanitarian Yue-Sai Kan; forensic scientist and media personality Dr. Henry Lee; innovator Stephany Yu; former Career Civilian Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense and AAPI advocate Bel Leong-Hong; community leaders Larry La and Paul Li, and a posthumaward to student-hero Peter Wang, among others. Honored guests include members of Congress,diplomats and Asian ambassadors to the US, and prominent leaders in business, arts, culture, community, and media.
The 90-minute program features exciting cultural and contemporary entertainment including Qipao dancers, a members' chorus, blind pianist Liu Hao, a Wushu demonstration, and the lively tones of the Brian Eng jazz sextet. The event will be co-emceed by former news anchor and TV journalist Joie Chen and museum director David Uy.
Tickets are $60, or $35 for seniors, students, and veterans. For reservations, please visit the CAMDC website or the Kennedy Center at . Dress is business casual, festive, or Asian-inspired. For additional information about our Third Anniversary campaign or museum sponsorships, please contact the museum at .
Media are encouraged to contact the museum for a special reception/media event prior to the program.
The 2023 Gold Lantern Awards is an event produced by the Chinese American Museum DC. This program is an external rental presented in coordination with the Kennedy Center CamRentals Office and is not produced by the Kennedy Center.
About The Chinese American Museum DC
A nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, the museum advances the understanding, knowledge, and appreciation of the Chinese American experience, by highlighting the history, culture, spirit, and contributions of Chinese Americans to our nation and beyond. The museum first opened in 2019, and then again post-pandemic in 2021. Housed in a five-story, 1907 Neo-Baroque style mansion in downtown DC, just five blocks north of the White House, the museum is the first and only destination in the Washington area dedicated to the Chinese American story. CAMDC features both permanent and special, temporary exhibits as well as online and in-person events. General admission to the museum is free.
Web site – .
###
#chineseamerican #asianamerican #washingtondc #museum #diversity #camdc #aapi #apa #americanhistory #chinesehistory #dc #chinese #awards #goldlantern #kennedycenter #terracetheater #recognition #maxinehongkingston #haoliu #starlight #qipao #wushu #brianeng #destinationdc #dclife #chinatown #mydccool #experiencedc
David V. Uy
Chinese American Museum
+1 202-423-7512
emailhere
MENAFN15092023003118003196ID1107078492
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.