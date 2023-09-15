Shufrich Suspected Of Treason And Faces Up To 15 Years In Prison

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Based on the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine, MP, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech Nestor Shufrich was suspected of treason.
The SBU reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
