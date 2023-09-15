Russian Attack On Nova Kakhovka: 1 Killed, 12 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One civilian was killed and at least 12 were injured in Russia's attack on the temporarily occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, on the morning of September 15. Criminal proceedings have been opened.
The Prosecutor General's Office said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"On September 15, 2023, around 09:20, the Russian military struck the temporarily occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, likely with guided aerial bombs. According to preliminary information, one civilian was killed, at least 12 were injured," the report says. Read also: Casualties reported as Russian troops shell residential area in occupied Nova Kakhovka
As a result of the monitoring and study of information in the media, under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of September 15, Russian troops shelled the Sokil residential neighborhood in the occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region.
Photo: Serhiy Khlan, Telegram
