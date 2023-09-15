Russian Attack On Nova Kakhovka: 1 Killed, 12 Injured

The Prosecutor General's Office said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"On September 15, 2023, around 09:20, the Russian military struck the temporarily occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, likely with guided aerial bombs. According to preliminary information, one civilian was killed, at least 12 were injured," the report says.

As a result of the monitoring and study of information in the media, under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of September 15, Russian troops shelled the Sokil residential neighborhood in the occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region.

Photo: Serhiy Khlan, Telegram