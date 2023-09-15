Zaluzhnyi Discusses Ukrainian Army's Needs With Uk, Us Partners

He said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A meeting with American and British partners. A wide range of issues, constructive talks. Briefed the allies in detail about the operational situation along the entire front. Listened to [reports of] the commanders and discussed the problems that have arisen in the groupings of troops. Presented our vision of the development of events on the front line. We discussed the Ukrainian army's needs for ammunition, weapons and military equipment. We are waiting for good news," said Zaluzhnyi.

In addition, according to him, the parties focused on the issues of strengthening Ukrainian air defenses, additional transport for evacuating the wounded, finding ways to repair military equipment and restore the combat capability of military units. The situation in the Black Sea was considered separately.

Zaluzhnyi thanked the partners for their fruitful work and support in the fight against the Russian aggressor.

