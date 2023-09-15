Experimental Sea Baby Drone Hit Russia's Samum Missile Ship

"Yesterday, a sea drone of the SBU conducted a 'bavovna' attack on the Samum missile ship near the entrance to the Sevastopol Bay. The Sea Baby hit the rear right part of the ruscist ship, causing significant damage. The Russians had to tow the Samum for repairs with a large trim to the stern and leaning to its right side," sources in the SBU told Ukrinform.

According to interlocutors, the SBU used an experimental model of the sea drone for the attack, which is capable of operating in stormy conditions and evading detection behind high waves. During the special operation, the waves reached 1.5-2 meters.

On September 14, Russia's Ministry of Defense said about an "unsuccessful attack" by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Samum missile ship.



As reported, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, stated that Sea Baby sea drones, which attacked the Crimean Bridge in July and the Olenegorsky Gornyak landing ship and the SIG oil tanker in August, are the SBU's own technical development.