Eu Does Not Extend Ban On Ukrainian Grain Exports

The relevant statement was published on the website of the European Commission, Ukrinform reports.

“The European Commission has analysed the data related to the impact of the exports of 4 categories of agricultural products on the EU market. It has concluded that thanks to the work of the Coordination Platform and to the temporary measures introduced on 2 May 2023, the market distortions in the 5 Member States bordering Ukraine have disappeared.

A constructive attitude of all participants in the platform helped to solve concrete problems and ensured that exports to third countries outside the EU are flowing and even increasing. As a result, it has been agreed that existing measures will expire today,” the statement says.

It is noted that Ukraine has agreed to introduce any legal measures (including, for example, an export licensing system) within 30 days to avoid grain surges.

Until then, Ukraine is to put in place from September 16, 2023 effective measures to control the export of four groups of goods in order to prevent any market distortions in the neighbouring Member States. Ukraine will submit an Action Plan to the platform no later than close-of-business on Monday, September 18, 2023.

The European Commission and Ukraine will monitor the situation via the platform to be able to react to any unforeseen situations.

At the same time, the European Commission will refrain from imposing any restrictions as long as the effective measures by Ukraine are in place and fully working.

As reported, in May 2023, the European Commission banned the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania at the insistence of these countries. On June 5, the ban was extended until September 15, 2023. Restrictive measures expire at midnight.