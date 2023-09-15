Border Guards Destroy Russian Field Ammo Depot Near Bakhmut

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Near the Donetsk region's Bakhmut, Ukrainian border guard officers have smashed an enemy field ammunition depot.
The relevant video was posted by the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The aerial reconnaissance units of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service revealed the invaders' ammunition storage site. Our fighters reached it with an automatic grenade launcher, along with the occupier who had been close to the target,” the report states.
A reminder that Ukraine's experimental sea drone called Sea Baby hit Russia's Samum missile ship .
Photo, video: Ukrainian State Border Guard Service
MENAFN15092023000193011044ID1107078387
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.