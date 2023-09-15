Border Guards Destroy Russian Field Ammo Depot Near Bakhmut

The relevant video was posted by the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The aerial reconnaissance units of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service revealed the invaders' ammunition storage site. Our fighters reached it with an automatic grenade launcher, along with the occupier who had been close to the target,” the report states.

A reminder that Ukraine's experimental sea drone called Sea Baby hit Russia's Samum missile ship .

Photo, video: Ukrainian State Border Guard Service