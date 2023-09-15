War Update: Ukrainian Forces Partially Succeed Near Donetsk Region's Klishchiivka

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the General Staff, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction. Ukrainian warriors are destroying enemy troops and gradually liberating the temporarily occupied areas.

In eastern and southern Ukraine, the operational situation is remaining challenging.

Seventeen combat engagements have occurred on the front in the past 24 hours. Russian troops launched 54 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Ukrainian positions and settlements 20 times. Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected. The separate units of Belarusian armed forces are completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian troops are maintaining military presence within the border areas and shelling Ukrainian border settlements. The enemy launched air strikes near the Chernihiv region's Leonivka and Hremiach. About 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian invaders launched air strikes near the Kharkiv region's Kotliarivka and the Luhansk region's Novoselivske. Enemy artillery and mortar strikes affected such settlements as Dvorichna, Synkivka, Masiutivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Kyslvka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. The enemy launched air strikes near the Luhansk region's Bilohorivka, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka and Nevske; the Donetsk region's Spirne and Vesele. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops made attempts to regain their lost positions near the Donetsk region's Yahidne and Bodanivka. The enemy launched air strikes near Bohdanivka and New York. Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled seven enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Marinka. The enemy launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian invaders launched air strikes near the Donetsk region's Urozhaine and Staromaiorske. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupiers launched air strikes near the Zaporizhzhia region's Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. Over 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, about 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.