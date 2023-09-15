Uzbekistan, Germany Negotiate Renewal Of Flights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 15. Uzbekistan's Uzaviation has offered German Lufthaairline to
start flying to Uzbekistan again, Trend reports.
The issue was discussed between Director of Uzaviation agency
Tahir Nazarov and the representatives of German airline. The
parties negotiated on strengthening transport and logistics ties,
increasing mutual tourist flows and launching new tourist routes
between the two countries, more specifically, the restart of the
Frankfurt - Tashkent flight.
Lufthaoperated regular passenger flights to Tashkent from
Frankfurt from 1993 through 2001. The route was closed due to a
drop in demand for air transportation after the events of September
11. The carrier resumed regular flights to the capital of
Uzbekistan in 2010, but later curtailed them again.
Earlier this year, Uzbekistan and Germany discussed issues of
expanding tourist programs, developing new tourist routes of
interest to tourists from Germany, and intensifying cooperation
with German tour operators, as well as concluding contracts between
travel companies and expanding cooperation networks.
