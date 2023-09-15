Azerbaijan Amends Law On Licenses

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The licenses
will be canceled, if there is no proof of payment of the state fee,
Trend reports.
The issue is reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On
licenses and permits", which was discussed today at a meeting of
the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of
the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.
According to the amendment to the law, the license and permit
are subject to cancellation if the document confirming the fact of
payment of the state fee for the issuance of the license and permit
has not been submitted to the licensing authority within the time
limits provided for in Article 18.5 of this law.
