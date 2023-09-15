Friday, 15 September 2023 11:19 GMT

Azerbaijani Army Positions Subjected To Fire


9/15/2023 3:09:31 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Armenian armed forces units subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Gedabey direction, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Will be updated

MENAFN15092023000187011040ID1107078380

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search