Wire 3 LLC, a Volusia County based provider of fiber optic inteto residents of Central Florida, has announced the launch of their new inteand television offering to apartment owners, condominium boards (collectively Multi Dwelling Units of "MDU's") and planned communities such as those governed by Homeowners Associations (HOAs). Wire 3 is ready to serve the inteand television needs of these communities with our 100% fiber network, our local customer service, and the fastest intespeeds in the country. The new service is designed to offer HOAs and Mthe ability to furnish their residents with the best available inteand television at a potentially reduced rate.
Wire 3's community offering includes a range of features designed to simplify the billing, and management of the connection needs of the residents of these properties. In addition to its inteoffering, Wire 3 has entered a partnership with DirecTV to offer their industry leading streaming television product over Wire 3's all fiber network.
"We're excited to announce the launch of our new Community offering," said Jai Ramachandran, CEO of Wire 3. "We've worked hard to develop an offering that meets the unique needs of these communities, and we believe that our new offering will help property managers and HOAs to operate more efficiently and provide better service to their residents." – "Drawing upon more than two decades of industry expertise, coupled with an unwavering dedication to precision and unparalleled customer care, our Community Sales team is poised to transcend the expectations of the communities we proudly serve. We look forward to revolutionizing the landscape of connectivity with an unmatched level of excellence," said Mike Cannon, Director of Community Development.
For more information about Wire 3's Community offering, or to express interest in talking about your community, please visit or contact their Community Sales team.
About Wire 3
Wire 3 is dedicated to delivering fast, high bandwidth data services to their customers. Using fiber optic technology to ensure the fastest, most reliable inteconnection possible, Wire 3 offers customers the flexibility and high-speed inteaccess they need, at an affordable price. If you are a government or municipality agent looking for more details about Wire 3, you can access our brief deck, or contact our community sales team at 386-310-1942.
Press Contact
Ryan Dendievel
Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing
[email protected]
Sales Contact
Michael Cannon
Director of Community Development
mcannon@wire3.
SOURCE Wire 3 LLC
