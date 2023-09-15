FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ Draw Reveals Path To Glory For Top Young Talents

Tournament to take place in Indonesia from 10 November to 2 December 2023; Starting from IDR

The Draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023 was made today, revealing the path to glory for the world's best young players and emerging stars.

Taking place from 10 November to 2 December 2023, the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 will see 24 teams featuring some of the world's best emerging talent and future superstars take to the pitch in Indonesia.

Qualified teams for the tournament include Argentina, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Canada, Ecuador, England, France, Germany, Indonesia (hosts), IR Iran, Japan, Korea Republic, Mali, Mexico, Morocco, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Panama, Poland, Senegal, Spain, USA, Uzbekistan and Venezuela.

Following today's draw, hosts Indonesia take their place in Group A, together with Ecuador, Moroand Panama, and will kick off their campaign on 10 November against Ecuador. Defending champions Brazil were drawn in Group C alongside England, IR Iran and New Caledonia.

Matches at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023 will take place across four Host Cities

– Bandung, Jakarta, Surabaya and Surakarta

– with the tournament winners to be crowned in Surakarta on 2

December.

The draw was conducted by FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza, with former FIFA U-17 World Cup winner Stephen Appiah and Júlio César, who featured in the final of the 1995 edition, acting as draw assistants.

The full match schedule for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 is now available on FIFA.com

( ).

In addition to the draw, FIFA also today announced ticketing details for the tournament. Tickets will start from IDR

125,000 and will be available exclusively on FIFA.com/tickets from 10:00 CET (15:00 WIB) on 16

September. As the tournament aims to be a platform for Inspiring Stars – both in Indonesia and globally

–

individual tickets, stadium and family packages will be available.

For the latest ticketing updates and information on the competition, please visit FIFA.com/tickets

Tournament matches will be live-streamed on FIFA in selected markets.

For the latest news and updates on the tournament, visit FIFA and follow the FIFA U-17 World Cup on social media via X (formerly Twitter)

Facebook and Instagram

( ).

