Fm Meets Uk Amb. To Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Friday UK Ambassador to the country Belinda Lewis.
The historic bilateral relations and means to develop them on all levels, in addition to latest regional and international state of affairs were discussed during the reception. (end)
hb
MENAFN15092023000071011013ID1107078340
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.