Three Militants, One Soldier Killed Sw Pakistan - Army

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- At least three "terrorists" and a Pakistani soldier were killed in an exchange of fire in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, said military on Friday.
According to Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), militants had attacked a security forces' post near Wali Tangi area of Quetta city, the provincial capital. During the exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed in addition to the soldier, while another soldier was critically injured, ISPR confirmed.
The operation comes days after at least 12 militants and four soldiers were killed in an attack on two Pakistani military posts located closer to Afghanistan border in Chitral district.
Attacks on security and military targets have risen in the country following the end of ceasefire by the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan with the government last year. (end)
