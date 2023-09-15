Hurricane Daniel Kills 5,000, Displaces 38,000 In Libya

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 15 (Petra) -- The International Organisation for Migration in Libya announced Friday that more than 38,640 thousand people were displaced from the most affected areas in northeastern Libya due to Hurricane Daniel.
The organisation stated on X website (formerly Twitter), that "more than 5,000 people are presumed to have died, and a total of 3,922 deaths have been recorded in hospitals, according to World Health Organisation sources."
Tens of thousands of displaced people suffer from difficult conditions, as they live in schools and remote areas that are difficult to reach.
MENAFN15092023000117011021ID1107078336
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.