Pound Sterling Falls Against Dollar

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
London, September 15 (Petra) -- The pound sterling sustained another fall against thedollar on Friday.
According to reports from British financial centres, the pound fell against the dollar at $1.242 but rose slightly against the euro to reach €1.164.
