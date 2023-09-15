House Speaker Concludes Visit To London By Meeting Jordanians In Uk

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 15 (Petra) -- The Speaker of the Lower House, Ahmed Safadi, concluded Friday an official parliamentary delegation visit to London by meeting with the Jordanians living in the UK.
According to a statement issued by the House, Safadi said, "The directives of His Majesty King Abdullah seek to fulfil the desires and aspirations of our dear people wherever they go and following up on their affairs," describing Jordanians in the UK as "the best ambassadors for their country."
"We are proud of the members of the Jordanian community and their role in building bridges of rapprochement with the friendly British people, and we are proud of their efforts in serving the homeland and the issues of our nation," Safadi said.
Safadi held a series of meetings with British officials on the sidelines of his visit at the official invitation of the Speaker of the British House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle.
MENAFN15092023000117011021ID1107078334
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.