Craig Hospital To Host Annual Pedal 4 Possible October 14

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Hospital, a world-renowned center for specialized neurorehabilitation and research for people with spinal cord and brain injury, will host Pedal 4 Possible: At the Raceway on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the High Plains Raceway, U.S. 36, Deer Trail, Colorado.

This year is a fresh take on a traditional road ride. P4P: At the Raceway will give riders of all abilities an exclusive chance to experience one of America's greatest amateur road racing facilities.

With a new venue, the event format will shift from a road ride to a closed-track looping course, increasing safety and enhancing the rider experience. Riders will no longer need to worry about course navigation, traffic signals and impatient drivers. By removing these distractions, riders will be able to challenge themselves-and have lots of fun!

Pedal 4 Possible: At the Raceway will preserve the best elements of the former event: multiple distances, supported challenges for every type of rider, an epic party and an opportunity to earn great incentive gifts, while raising money for Craig.

Participants will encounter rolling terrain, banks, climbs and open spaces on High Plains Raceway's challenging and technical course-while avoiding traffic and navigation concerns found in regular rides. The event will offer multiple distances, fully-stocked "pit stops," course support, an epic post-ride party and an opportunity to earn great fundraising incentive prizes while making a difference.

Many Craig Hospital patients and graduates will be participating in the ride, including Joe Manning. In the summer of 2021, Joe's 20-year-old daughter, Jordan, was involved in a car accident in which she sustained multiple skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury.



"After three surgeries and one month in the ICU in Loveland, Colorado, Jordan was transferred to Craig for two months of inpatient rehabilitation," Joe says. "It was a wonderful experience-from the specialized care and the warm and caring staff, to the many unique programs, such as Therapeutic Recreation, that gave Jordan a sense of normalcy. We are so grateful for everything Craig gave our family."

It was this gratitude that inspired Joe, a lifelong cyclist, to participate in last year's Pedal 4 Possible. In fact, Joe was the event's top fundraiser, riding in honor of Jordan.



"My initial goal was $2,000, but I was blown away by how much people were willing to contribute," he says. "I continuously increased my goal because the support kept pouring in. I never expected to raise more than $18,000 for Craig."

This year, Joe is hoping to continue his fundraising streak. "I am not sure if I can reach the same number as last year, but I hope people continue to be as generous."

All money raised will fund innovative therapy programs that help Craig Hospital patients affected by spinal cord and brain injury thrive, such as Therapeutic Recreation, Nurse Advice Line, the PEAK Center and many more.

Course Details

Craig events are always fun – no boring oval loop here! With its

rolling terrain

and open spaces, High Plains Raceway is technical, challenging and very safe. The course stats include the following:







2.55 miles loop (full course)



Longest straight 2838'



Tightest turn 80' radius, 160 degrees (1.5% off camber)



Banking (5% common and 0% steepest)



Steepest climb 10%



300+ feet cumulative elevation change per lap Highest point 5054′ above sea level

Sponsorships:

Pedal 4 Possible depends on our sponsors and supporters. For sponsorship questions, contact Caroline Craven, Director of Sponsorship & Engagement, at

303-789-8578

or

[email protected] .

For more information on the event, please visit pedal4possible.

About Craig Hospital

Craig Hospital is a world-renowned neurorehabilitation hospital and research center specialized in the care of people who have sustained a spinal cord and/or a brain injury. Located in Englewood, Colo., Craig Hospital is a 93-bed, private, not-for-profit care facility providing a comprehensive system of inpatient and outpatient medical care, rehabilitation, neurosurgical rehabilitative care, and long-term follow-up services. Half of Craig's patients come from outside of Colorado. Craig has been ranked as a Best Hospital for Rehabilitation by U.S. News & World Report for 34 consecutive years. Craig is a seven-time winner of the NDNQI Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality® for the highest quality outcomes in nursing care in a rehabilitation facility and was named a Press Ganey Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award® for Patient Experience in Inpatient Rehabilitation in 2022. Craig also received its fourth recognition for excellence in nursing by the American Nurses Credential Center (ANCC) MaRecognition Program® in 2020, ensuring Madesignation until the year 2025. Craig was voted by employees as a "Top Workplace" by The Denver Post in 2012 through 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022, named a Top Workplace by Energage in 2021 and 2023, and ranked #9 on the Forbes America's Best Small Employer list in 2023. For more information, visit craighospital.org.

About The Craig Hospital Foundation

As one of the only stand-alone, not-for-profit hospitals in Colorado, Craig Hospital relies on donor support to provide cutting-edge, holistic care. The Craig Hospital Foundation is an independent 501 (c)(3) that exists solely to support the hospital, its programs, and its patients. Operating in accordance with the philosophy of Craig Hospital, the Foundation builds lifelong relationships with contributors, raises funds, and dedicates its resources to further advance the needs of Craig Hospital and those it serves. Guided by a dedicated and civic-minded board of directors, the Craig Hospital Foundation offers members of the community many meaningful ways to support the hospital's work in helping people rebuild their lives.

craighospital.org/foundation .

SOURCE The Craig Hospital Foundation