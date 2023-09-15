Mbrl Donates Over 40,000 Books Since 'A World Reads' Initiative Launch

DUBAI, 15th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) donated more than 40,000 books to varigovernmental and educational institutions and libraries, and more than 5,000 books of different subjects to 11 new educational complexes in the Zayed Educational Complexes in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

The library aims to distribute 5,100 books in the upcoming period, to support its vision of making knowledge accessible to the public. This comes within the framework of MBRL's continuefforts to promote a culture of reading and dissemination of knowledge among all members of society, and in line with its initiative“A World Reads”.

This reflects MBRL's commitment to supporting the educational and cultural sector in the UAE, as part of“A World Reads” initiative. The initiative is an affirmation of the library's extensive efforts to facilitate free and easy access to knowledge sources for all members of society, achieve excellence in the cultural and educational fields, and promote awareness on the importance of reading and its significant impact on personal, educational, and social development.

“A World Reads” initiative was commended by the officials in the targeted educational complexes, who stressed that this step embodies the UAE's vision and strategy to foster a culture of reading and learning. They highlighted that these books will be a source of inspiration for students, and will contribute to shaping their academic future to be brighter and more advanced as each book is an opportunity for them to discover new worlds.

Launched by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in collaboration with local publishers, special-publication institutions, and a select group of authors and writers, 'A World Reads' initiative strives to support and enrich school libraries, educational institutions, centers, clubs, reading cafés, and government departments with a valuable and diverse collection of Arabic and English books for children, youth, and adults. This supports the UAE's strategy to spread knowledge, encourage reading, empower schools across the country, in addition to supporting the students participating in the Arab Reading Challenge.

“A World Reads” offers a unique collection of books in Arabic and English, as well as Braille books for children, youth, adults, people of determination, and the visually impaired. This aims to increase awareness on the importance of reading and its positive impact on personal, educational, and social development. It also provides free and easy access to variknowledge and information resources.