Montgomery's Hank Williams' 100Th Birthday Celebrations Cap Off With Grand Finale Concert At Mpac, Sept. 17

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Award-winning singer-songwriter Darrell Scott comes to MPAC Sept. 17 to celebrate the lasting impact of American music legend, Hank Williams on the 100th Birthday of Williams.
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Presents a Stage Full of Acclaimed Musicians to Honor the Legend “We wanted to show how Hank Williams music is a deeply personal and living thing affecting the modern-day work of American songwriters here in 2023.” - Allen Sanders, MPACMONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Montgomery Performing Arts Centre (MPAC) is one of several cultural and entertainment institutions celebrating the 100th Birthday of American musical icon, Hank Williams, on Sept. 17, 2023. Williams' roots in Alabama's capital city run deep, as he was born a short crow's flight south in the small community of Mt. Olive, AL. Growing up in Georgiana, Hank's family moved to Montgomery in 1937, whereafter Hank began the more professional phase of his performing life. MPAC will present“100 Years of Hank” on its stage at 7pm, Sept. 17th featuring the award-winning singer-songwriter, Darrell Scott .
This weekend several musical special events and festivals around Montgomery are offering plenty of options to get out and celebrate Hank's legacy.“MPAC wants to do something entirely unique when it comes to the music, the myth and the man,” says General Manager and presenting impresario, Allen Sanders.“We wanted to show how Hank's music is a deeply personal and living thing affecting the modern-day work of American songwriters here in 2023, and on top of that we thought connecting with the blues side of Hank's influence above and beyond the country side that everyone is already well familiar with, would be a beautiful way to celebrate this American treasure and hometown hero, Hank!” Governor Kay Ivey has declared this Sept. 17th as“Hank Williams Day” officially for the State of Alabama including a specific acknowledgement of MPAC's role and impact as a cultural institution.
“We hope people will enjoy as much Hank as they can this weekend around town, and then come join our world-class stage at MPAC on Sunday evening to cap it all off and celebrate with the perfect grand finale with Darrell Scott and his band honoring Hank's legacy!” concludes Sanders.
MPAC's presentation of Americana Music, ASCAP and NSAI Songwriter of the Year Awards winner, Darrell Scott accomplished just that as Scott will assemble on a stage full of Grammy nominated and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees on MPAC's stage for a Sunday evening (7pm) performance that will celebrate“100 Years of Hank” and connect especially to the bluesier side of the Icon's legacy through Scott and his band showcasing his recent album work from“Darrell Scott Sings the Blues of Hank Williams.”
Scott's World-Class band will include Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Reese Wynans who is a bonafide American music keyboard legend having been a member of Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, Jerry Jeff Walker's band, and the Delbert McClinton band. The list of his achievements is almost too long to write but includes work with the Allman Brothers, Hank Jr., Brooks & Dunn, Trisha Yearwood, Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Martina McBride to name a few. He is a standing member of Joe Bonamassa's touring band. Joe produced Reese's 2019 album Sweet Release which spent two weeks atop theBillboard Blues Album Chart.
Along with Wynans, four-time GRAMMY Award winner, Jeff Sipes, will be holding down the drums. Sipeis an accomplished alum of Berklee College of Music, a music educator and published author on drumming techniques. He has toured with an A-list of world-class artists including Bela Fleck, Phil Lesh & Friends, Jimmy Herring, Susan Tedeshi, Derek Trucks, John Mclaughlin, Col. Bruce Hampton & the Aquarium Rescue Unit to name but just a few.
Bryn Davies, an accomplished graduate of the Berklee College of Music who has worked with the best, including The Tony Rice Unit (and Quartet), Marty Stuart, Guy Clark, Steve Earle, Jim Lauderdale, and Jack White will bring her atomic-powered bass legerdemain to bear for the evening. What few people know about her is that she holds a degree in Nuclear Engineering!
Rounding out the band is a very special, late addition, GRAMMY Award nominee and heritage music cultural ambassador Yvette Landry. Landry has traveled the world playing countless festivals from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival to the Festival of Traditional American Music, and has served as a Cultural Ambassador on behalf of the Library of Congress and the State of Louisiana where she is also an Inductee of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. She is also an accomplished producer, author and educator.
Daron K. Harris
DK Harris Public Relations
+1 256-592-9153
emailhere
MENAFN15092023003118003196ID1107078235
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.