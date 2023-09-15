New Investor Ideas (Tsxv: Onyx) (Tsxv: Cam) (Nyse: Tte) (Nyse: Srfm) (Cse: Mesc) (Nasdaq: Odd)

The newest mining companies are both operating in Canada and focussed on gold/copper.

The latest green companies are involved in biofuels/natural gas and electrified aircraft, respectively.

The newest psychedelic company is working with peyote cactus, and the latest tech company is focussed on the use of AI in the health/wellness and beauty sectors.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Onyx Gold Corp . (TSXV:ONYX ) is an exploration company focused on well-established Canadian mining jurisdictions, with assets in Timmins, Ontario and Yukon Territory. The Company's extensive portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp includes the Munro-CroeGold property, renowned for its high-grade mineralization, ptwo additional earlier-stage large exploration properties, Golden Mile and Timmins South. Onyx Gold also controls four properties in Selwyn Basin area of Yukon Territory, which is currently gaining significance due to recent discoveries in the area. Onyx Gold's experienced board and senior management team are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

Cascadia Minerals Ltd . (TSXV:CAM ) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on exploring for copper and gold in Yukon and British Columbia. Cascadia's flagship Catch Property is a brand-new grassroots discovery which exhibits extensive high-grade copper and gold mineralization across a 5 km long trend, with rock samples returning peak values of 3.88% copper and 30.00 g/t gold. The maiden diamond drill program at Catch is underway. In addition to Catch, Cascadia is conducting exploration work at its PIL Property in British Columbia and the Sands of Time and Rosy properties in Yukon, as well as evaluating additional regional opportunities.

New stocks added to the Green/Eco-Friendly Directory :

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE ) is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

SURF AIR MOBILITY INC . (NYSE: SRFM ) is a Los Angeles-based regional air mobility platform expanding the category of regional air travel to reinvent flying through the power of electrification. In an effort to substantially reduce the cost and environmental impact of flying and as the operator of the largest commuter airline in the US, Surf Air Mobility intends to develop powertrain technology with its commercial partners to electrify existing fleets and bring electrified aircraft to market at scale. The management team has deep experience and expertise across aviation, electrification, and consumer technology.

New Stocks added to the Psychedelics Directory :

Lophos Holdings Inc. (CSE:MESC ) pertains to the cultivation and research of Lophophora williamsii ("peyote cactus"). Additionally, in the long-term, the Company is engaged in the research and development of compounds derived from peyote cactus. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., is a biosciences company that specializes in peyote caccultivation, research, and sale. It is also licensed to possess, produce, sell/provide, send, transport and deliver the controlled substances covered by its Controlled Substances Dealers License (CSDL), namely mescaline, psilocin and psilocybin.

New Stocks added to the Tech Directory :

Oddity Tech Ltd (Nasdaq:ODD ) is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. ODDITY, which operates with business headquarters in New York City, R&D center in Tel Aviv, and biotechnology lab in Boston, has built one of the industry's most advanced AI-driven online platforms, leveraging data science, machine learning and computer vision capabilities to deliver a better online experience for consumers. The company deploys cutting-edge data science to identify consumer needs and develops solutions in the form of beauty, wellness, and tech products. ODDITY operates ODDITY LABS, an industry leading biotechnology center and pioneer in artificial intelligence-based molecule discovery. ODDITY LABS develops a wide range of proprietary ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides, for the advancement of high performing, science-backed, and beauty and wellness products that address a broad spectrum of consumer needs.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

