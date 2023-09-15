We Are Well: Taipei 101 Run Up Returns After 3-Year Hiatus

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 15 September 2023 – The Taipei 101 Run Up, after being forced to pause mode for three years, will make its comeback one month from now on October 14, it was announced at a press conference on Wednesday (September 13). Beginning at noon, September 14, running enthusiasts from around the world are welcome to register online for this exciting event, a challenge involving 91 floors, 2,046 steps, a vertical elevation of 390 meters, and a 3°C temperature difference between start and finish.
