Amir Heads Qatar Delegation To 78Th Session Of Un General Assembly

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will head the delegation of the State of Qatar participating in the meetings of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which will be held at the UN's headquarters in New York City in the United States of America.
HH the Amir will deliver a speech in the opening session of the General Assembly next Tuesday, September 19.
