Education Above All Foundation, Unicef Mark 10 Years Of Partnership

New York: A special exhibition took place alongside the 78th United Nations General Assembly, celebrating the ten-year partnership between Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and UNICEF.

In a statement, the EAA stated that this partnership has achieved a major transformation in the lives of more than five million children and youth in 17 countries, through its "Educate a Child" program, as well as achieving global progress towards realizing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially Goal 4, which relates to inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

Called A Decade of Dreams, the exhibition features installations of photos and videos of children and youth sharing their personal journeys. The images vividly illustrate the transformative support provided by UNICEF and EAA Foundation in helping these children reach their potential and realize their dreams.

