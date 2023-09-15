Qatar Participates In The G77+China Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Havana: The State of Qatar on Friday took part in the conference of the Group of 77 PChina (G77+China) Summit, held in the Cuban Capital Havana under theme "the current challenges of development, role of science, technology and innovation".
Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater headed the Qatari delegation to the conference.
