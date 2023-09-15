Maltese Foreign Minister Receives Copy Of Qatari Ambassador's Credentials

Valletta: Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta HE Ian on Friday received a copy of the credentials of HE Rashid bin Abdullah Al Duhaimi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Malta.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.