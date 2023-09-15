Intelsat Delivers New Reliable Broadcast Connectivity Service

“IntelsatOne IP increases the reach and flexibility of the Intelsat Global Media Network and complements our existing global satellite and fiber footprint,” said Pascale Fromont, vice president of Media at Intelsat.“IntelsatOne IP offers more connectivity options to broadcasters of all sizes looking for more affordable and reliable ways to transport content as well as for those seeking new ways to increase viewership.”

IntelsatOne IP is designed as a global interconnected network powered by a software platform eliminating the need for hardware which makes for faster deployment.

Using Intelsat's hybrid terrestrial and satellite infrastructure broadcasters are also able to access the full Intelsat Global Media Network, bringing connectivity that traditional IP providers are unable to provide. This empowers media customers with a secure, global solution equipped with full network visibility, controlled, multi-destination routing management and enhanced end-to-end video management and streaming protection.

The product is available today for customers to begin testing use cases. IntelsatOne IP will become commercially available as an operational service at a later date.

Intelsat's global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company's next-generation worldwide network and managed services.

