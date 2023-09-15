Gbp/Usd Forecast: Suffers Against The Dollar On Thursday

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
On Thursday's trading session, the GBP/USD experienced a modest decline, with a slight rebound observed from recent lows. However, the overall outlook for this market remains clouded by challenges on the horizon. Currently, the 1.2350 level appears to serve as a short-term support for the market. To better understand the dynamics at play, it's essential to consider whether investor risk appetite will continue to lean towards risk-taking or safety. The global economic landscape holds the key to this decision, as ongoing economic uncertainties may continue to weigh on the British pound. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started It's worth noting that thedollar seems to be gaining strength on a broader scale, although there may be potential for a short-term bounce. Breaking through the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) above could pave the way for a significant upward move, potentially toward the 1.2650 level. The 1.2650 level also coincides with the 50-day EMA, aligning these technical indicators quite favorably. However, it's important to acknowledge that this market remains marked by volatility and risk, and this situation may persist in the near term.Should the British pound breach the 1.2350 support level , it is conceivable that it could continue its descent, possibly reaching down to the 1.20 level over the coming weeks. Conversely, a breakout above the 1.2650 level would signal a substantial shift in the sentiment surrounding thedollar. In such a scenario, the British pound could emerge as a primary beneficiary of this shift, with traders potentially looking to short thedollar, particularly if interest rates in the United States begin to decline.The Market Remains VolatileNevertheless, it is essential to recognize the Federal Reserve's concerted efforts to convey its commitment to maintaining a tighter monetary policy for an extended period. As such, stagnation in currency markets is a possibility. It looks like the momentum is picking up to the downside later in the day.In conclusion, the British pound faces a complex set of challenges in the current market environment. While the 1.2350 level currently acts as a short-term support, the outcome depends on the trajectory of global economic conditions and risk sentiment. The potential for a short-term bounce remains, contingent on surpassing the 200-day EMA. However, the market remains volatile and risk-prone, and traders should remain vigilant in their analysis and decision-making processes as they navigate the intricate dynamics of the currency market.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best regulated forex brokers UK
in the industry for you.
MENAFN15092023000131011023ID1107078088
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.