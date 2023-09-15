Silver Forecast: Looks To Test Major Support Level

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The silver market experienced a substantial decline during recent trading sessions, largely due to a surge in thedollar's strength. However, there is a crucial support level at $22.50, which represents the lower boundary of the overall trading range. The pivotal question now revolves around whether this level can withstand the pressure, a matter that dominates the thoughts of traders. In the grand scheme of things, the trajectory of silver prices hinges significantly on interest rates and thedollar. Should we see a breach below the $22.50 mark, it is likely that Silver will seek support around the $20 level. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Conversely, if this critical level holds, there is potential for a rebound towards the 200-day Exponential Moving Average. Given these dynamics, it is safe to anticipate continued market volatility. Vigilance concerning developments in thedollar, interest rates, and silver market indicators is essential. A move above this EMA opens up the possibility of a push towards the $24 level, although achieving this would require a substantial surge in momentum. Currently, silver appears to be in a phase of uncertainty, necessitating caution when determining position size, as silver has a reputation for extraordinary volatility, especially in current conditions where clarity remains elusive.Be CautiousAnalyzing the situation from a technical perspective, it is evident that this zone represents an area of potential value, attracting the attention of many traders. Nevertheless, adopting a cautistance is prudent, and some may opt to wait until the next week to commit capital, allowing time for the dust to settle by the end of Friday's trading session. The global markets continue to grapple with widespread uncertainty, and assets as volatile as silver are not immune to the associated price fluctuations. While thedollar remains robust, it may not be the sole factor driving silver prices downward.In conclusion, the silver market has witnessed a significant downturn as thedollar gained strength. The $22.50 support level plays a critical role in determining the market's direction. Interest rates and thedollar's performance are key drivers for silver prices. Whether silver maintains its position or descends below $22.50 is yet to be seen, but it is crucial to monitor developments closely. Given the prevailing uncertainty and the inherent volatility of silver, caution and prudent position sizing are essential for traders navigating this unpredictable terrain.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex trading accounts worth trading with.
MENAFN15092023000131011023ID1107078085
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.